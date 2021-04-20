Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.57

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.25. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 82,693 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
