Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.57

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.25. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 82,693 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

