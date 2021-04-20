Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 7.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. 5,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 459,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

