Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $137,300.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $138,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMLR. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.