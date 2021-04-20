Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

