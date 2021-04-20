Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Acquires 1,965 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James Peyer bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, James Peyer bought 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00.

SNSE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,687. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNSE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

