Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $54.28 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $54.28 million and $51,060.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

