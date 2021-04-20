Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $77.91 million and $1.22 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

