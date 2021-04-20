Serum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $283.71 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00010714 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $299.05 million and $283.71 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

