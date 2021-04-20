ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Shares of SFBS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

