Sessia Achieves Market Capitalization of $593,701.17 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $593,701.17 and $79,356.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

