Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $183,871.44 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 816,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,684. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -158.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.