Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Shake Shack worth $47,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.