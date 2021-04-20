Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $82,266.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.