Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.22. Sharp shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 3,562 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHCAY shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

