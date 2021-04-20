Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.89. 110,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,606. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.39 and a twelve month high of C$35.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

