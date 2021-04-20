Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

