(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHGKY opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. (SHGKY) has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

