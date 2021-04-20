Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

