Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAEYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.