Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,145.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 729.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,135.68. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $556.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

