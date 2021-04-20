Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Cap of $138.92 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $142.95 or 0.00255103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $138.92 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00280962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00987349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.51 or 0.99962563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,816 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

