Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.90. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

