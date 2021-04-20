Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 262.33 ($3.43).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 237.18 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.14. The company has a market capitalization of £601.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.51.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.