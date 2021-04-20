Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Monday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock has a market cap of £77.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.05.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

