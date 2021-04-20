Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Monday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock has a market cap of £77.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.05.
Global Ports Company Profile
