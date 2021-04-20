Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
SYS opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. SysGroup has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 53.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.46.
About SysGroup
