Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SYS opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. SysGroup has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 53.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.46.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

