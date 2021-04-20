Shutterstock (SSTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTK opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

