SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $71,068.80 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



