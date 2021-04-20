SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $19,752.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,520.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.