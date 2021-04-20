Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.44. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 36,256 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 13,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

