Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

