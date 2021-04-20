Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.54. 180,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm has a market cap of C$974.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

