Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

