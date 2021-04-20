Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $345.31

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.31 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 897,104 shares trading hands.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -500.63.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.