Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

