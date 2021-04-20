Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.46

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.46 and traded as high as $45.11. Silicom shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 30,312 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Silicom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

