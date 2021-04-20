Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday, reaching €138.95 ($163.47). 12,990 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.07.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

