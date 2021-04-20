Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Sells C$11,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$381,100.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00.

Shares of SVE stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,594. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$135.58 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a current ratio of 43.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.