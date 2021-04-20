SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

