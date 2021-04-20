Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

NYSE:SI traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

