Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.08, but opened at $129.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 8,621 shares traded.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

