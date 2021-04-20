Silvergate Capital (SI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Silvergate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

3/30/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,010,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

