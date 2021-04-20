Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 494,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.