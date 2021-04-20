Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $179,886.98 and $64.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,755,973 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

