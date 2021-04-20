SingularityNET Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $321.69 million and $5.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,162,203 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.