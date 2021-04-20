SingularityNET Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $321.69 million and $5.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.
SingularityNET Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
SingularityNET Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.
