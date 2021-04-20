Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203,342. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

