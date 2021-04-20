Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
Sirius XM has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Shares of SIRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203,342. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.
In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.