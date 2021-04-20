Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 8.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.21. 3,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.