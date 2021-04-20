SKALE Network (SKL) Market Cap Hits $386.29 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $386.29 million and $67.76 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

