Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.