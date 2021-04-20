Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.38. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,530 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.