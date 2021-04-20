Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00006903 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $77.36 million and $14.25 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00280962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00987349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.51 or 0.99962563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

